WWE News: Rusev Jokes About Smackdown Tag Title Match, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments for This Week, Episode 35 of #DAMANDYZDONUTS

– On last night’s edition of Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos to win the vacant Smackdown tag team titles. Shane McMahon tried to hand the belts to Bryan and Rowan, but The Usos challenged them to a match for the belts instead, which Bryan and Rowan won. Rusev later commented on the situation on Twitter, which you can see below.

Rusev sarcastically joked about WWE having a “great tag team tournament,” as he and his tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, did not get a shot at the titles.

What a great tag team tournament….. #SDLIVE — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 8, 2019

