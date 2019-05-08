wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Jokes About Smackdown Tag Title Match, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments for This Week, Episode 35 of #DAMANDYZDONUTS

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Rusev

– On last night’s edition of Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos to win the vacant Smackdown tag team titles. Shane McMahon tried to hand the belts to Bryan and Rowan, but The Usos challenged them to a match for the belts instead, which Bryan and Rowan won. Rusev later commented on the situation on Twitter, which you can see below.

Rusev sarcastically joked about WWE having a “great tag team tournament,” as he and his tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, did not get a shot at the titles.

– WWE released the new Top 10 Moments from last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

– Mandy Rose released a new episode of DAMANDYZDONUTZ. You can check out episode 35 below.

