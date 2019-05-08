wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Jokes About Smackdown Tag Title Match, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments for This Week, Episode 35 of #DAMANDYZDONUTS
– On last night’s edition of Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos to win the vacant Smackdown tag team titles. Shane McMahon tried to hand the belts to Bryan and Rowan, but The Usos challenged them to a match for the belts instead, which Bryan and Rowan won. Rusev later commented on the situation on Twitter, which you can see below.
Rusev sarcastically joked about WWE having a “great tag team tournament,” as he and his tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, did not get a shot at the titles.
What a great tag team tournament….. #SDLIVE
— All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 8, 2019
– WWE released the new Top 10 Moments from last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.
– Mandy Rose released a new episode of DAMANDYZDONUTZ. You can check out episode 35 below.
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year
- Dark Side of the Ring to Receive Extended Cut Episodes, The Wrestlers Announced for Viceland
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It