Various News: Rusev on If Lana Will Appear on His Twitch Streams, WWE Stock Closes Up

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rusev suggested he would be happy to have Lana appear on his Twitch streams, but that it’s not up to him. The former WWE star, as previously noted, launched his Twitch channel on Thursday. He streamed Darksiders Genesis for most of the stream. When asked if Lana would be appearing on the stream, he answered via Twitter:

– WWE’s stock closed at $42.04 on Thursday, up $0.57 (1.37%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.62% on the day.

