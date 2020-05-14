wrestling / News
Various News: Rusev on If Lana Will Appear on His Twitch Streams, WWE Stock Closes Up
May 14, 2020
– Rusev suggested he would be happy to have Lana appear on his Twitch streams, but that it’s not up to him. The former WWE star, as previously noted, launched his Twitch channel on Thursday. He streamed Darksiders Genesis for most of the stream. When asked if Lana would be appearing on the stream, he answered via Twitter:
Ask Vince https://t.co/VoEKt8QSUF
— Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $42.04 on Thursday, up $0.57 (1.37%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.62% on the day.
