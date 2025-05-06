wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Picks Up Win In Return Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Mocks Seth Rollins’ Alliance
– Rusev was victorious in his in-ring return on this week’s WWE Raw. The returning star defeated Otis in his first match back in the company, and his first win on WWE TV since 2019:
– Kevin Owens may be out of action due to his neck injury, but that didn’t stop him from taking a shot at Seth Rollins’ alliance. Owens posted to Twitter on Monday night to make fun of Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman’s tans (or Rollins’ lack of such), writing:
“Dear @WWERollins,
Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group?
Anyway, miss you!
Kevin”
Dear @WWERollins,
Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group?
Anyway, miss you! 😘
Kevin
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show
- Rikishi Thinks The Rock Was Right To Not Show Up At WrestleMania 41
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With