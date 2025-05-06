wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Picks Up Win In Return Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Mocks Seth Rollins’ Alliance

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rusev WWE Raw 5-5-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Rusev was victorious in his in-ring return on this week’s WWE Raw. The returning star defeated Otis in his first match back in the company, and his first win on WWE TV since 2019:

– Kevin Owens may be out of action due to his neck injury, but that didn’t stop him from taking a shot at Seth Rollins’ alliance. Owens posted to Twitter on Monday night to make fun of Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman’s tans (or Rollins’ lack of such), writing:

“Dear @WWERollins,

Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group?

Anyway, miss you!

Kevin”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, RAW, Rusev, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading