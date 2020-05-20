WWE Ruthless Aggression Ratings Up From Last Week’s FOX Sports 1 Programming, Backstage Not in Top 150

WWE Ruthless Aggression did well in the ratings last night on FOX Sports 1, while Backstage failed to hit the top 150. Last night’s 10 PM episode scored a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 214,000 viewers, while the 11 PM episode did a 0.05 demo rating and 177,000 viewers.

The shows both ranked in the top 105, with the 10 PM airing coming in at #105 and 11 PM ranking at #114 per Showbuzz Daily. WWE Backstage, which aired at midnight instead of its usual 11 PM timeslot, didn’t hit the top 150 cable originals.