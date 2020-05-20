wrestling / News
WWE Ruthless Aggression Ratings Up From Last Week’s FOX Sports 1 Programming, Backstage Not in Top 150
May 20, 2020 | Posted by
WWE Ruthless Aggression did well in the ratings last night on FOX Sports 1, while Backstage failed to hit the top 150. Last night’s 10 PM episode scored a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 214,000 viewers, while the 11 PM episode did a 0.05 demo rating and 177,000 viewers.
The shows both ranked in the top 105, with the 10 PM airing coming in at #105 and 11 PM ranking at #114 per Showbuzz Daily. WWE Backstage, which aired at midnight instead of its usual 11 PM timeslot, didn’t hit the top 150 cable originals.
