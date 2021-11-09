WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2 Premiers on Nov. 21

– WWE has confirmed that Ruthless Aggression Season 2 will have its premiere on Sunday, November 21. You can see the announcement and a new trailer for WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2 below:

Ruthless Aggression – Season Two premieres Sunday, Nov. 21

Ruthless Aggression is back!

As first reported by The Wrap, the second installment of this documentary series, narrated by SmackDown’s Pat McAfee, returns with another five-episode season beginning Sunday, Nov. 21.

Witness The Rock’s acting career crossover, the growing fan resentment it created, and the unforgettable Hollywood character that was born as a result. Relive the first revolution of women’s wrestling, as superstars like Trish Stratus and Lita break down doors and set a new standard for the industry. Experience the birth of several innovative match concepts, such as the Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank. Witness the resurrection of Shawn Michaels, as The Heartbreak Kid writes a second chapter to his already legendary career. And learn about the early days of WWE’s developmental system – from Ohio Valley Wrestling to new ventures like Tough Enough!

Hear new stories and never-before-revealed details from the legends that lived through the era, including John Cena, Batista, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Rob Van Dam, Edge, Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Kane, Mick Foley, Lita, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle and many more!

Picking up where its predecessor left off, Ruthless Aggression – Season Two premieres Sunday, Nov. 21, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. The entire season will be available Monday, Nov. 22.