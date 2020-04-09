wrestling / News
WWE Ruthless Aggression Series Coming To FS1, Update On FS1-WWE Content
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE will air their Ruthless Aggression documentary series, which debuted on the WWE Network, on FS1 this Tuesday. Only the first three episodes will air. They include:
8 PM ET – Enter John Cena.
9 PM ET – Evolution
10 PM ET – The Next Big Thing, Brock Lesnar
FS1 will show a replay of the 2020 Royal Rumble tomorrow at 4 PM ET. FS1 will also air replays of the WWE 24 documentaries on Wrestlemania 32, 33 and 34 over the next several weeks.
FOX Sports and WWE previously announced a deal that would bring “22 hours of timeless content” from WWE to FOX networks.
