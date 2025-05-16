wrestling / News
WWE News: Sabu Gets Spotlight On Peacock, Tickets For Summer European Tour On Sale
May 16, 2025 | Posted by
– The late Sabu has a spotlight on Peacock. The WWE section of the streaming service has a carousel titled “Remembering Sabu” which includes PPVs and TV shows he appeared on in WWE, ECW and more along with a “Sabu’s Greatest Moments” vido.
– Tickets are now on sale for WWE’s tour of the UK and France leading up to WWE Clash in Paris. The tour runs from August 22nd to August 9th before Clash in Paris on August 31st and the post-PPV Raw on September 1st.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Defends GCW And Joey Janela From Criticism Following Sabu’s Passing
- Several Wrestlers Call Out All Caribbean Wrestling For Its Treatment of Wrestlers
- Kevin Nash Compares Triple H’s Management Style to Vince McMahon
- Note on Backstage Reaction To Head Bumps During Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia, What Happened