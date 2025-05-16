WWE News: Sabu Gets Spotlight On Peacock, Tickets For Summer European Tour On Sale

– The late Sabu has a spotlight on Peacock. The WWE section of the streaming service has a carousel titled “Remembering Sabu” which includes PPVs and TV shows he appeared on in WWE, ECW and more along with a “Sabu’s Greatest Moments” vido.

– Tickets are now on sale for WWE’s tour of the UK and France leading up to WWE Clash in Paris. The tour runs from August 22nd to August 9th before Clash in Paris on August 31st and the post-PPV Raw on September 1st.