WWE Said To Be Interested In Joey Ryan

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has had talks with Joey Ryan about a possible deal, which would see him move to Orlando to wrestle in NXT for a few years before moving into a coaching position. However, it’s believed that Ryan will end up in AEW. While he isn’t under contract to AEW, he has been all over Being the Elite and the rule of that show is that all of the storylines will be paid off with AEW events.

Ryan was not given an official offer but WWE contracted him after word got out that he was a free agent when he sued Lucha Underground and got out of his contract. Ryan owns a home in Los Angeles and earns more than the standard NXT salary working the independent scene. It is believed that if he were ten years younger, he would have taken the deal. But he is 39 now and he doesn’t want to take a pay cut to work for WWE or anyone else offering less than what he currently earns.