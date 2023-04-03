WWE News: Sale Reports Hit Mainstream Media, Latino World Order Shirts On Sale

– Reports that WWE is finalizing a sale to Endeavor has been picked up by multiple mainstream media outlets. Deadline, The New York Post, and the New York Times have all reported on the story, though there has not been any additional detail added other than Deadline and the Times both independently confirming the news.

– PWInsider reports that following its return on Smackdown and then last night at night one, WWE is selling Latino World Order shirts at WrestleMania on Sunday.