WWE News: Sami Zayn On This Week’s After the Bell, Latest What’s NeXT Online
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
Sami Zayn is the guest on the new episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
”Corey and Vic welcome Sami Zayn to the podcast to discuss his appreciation of Jeff Hardy, Against Me! lyrics and his newly minted rivalry with Scary Spice.”
– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter are guests on this week’s episode of What’s NeXT:
