WWE News: Sami Zayn On This Week’s After the Bell, Latest What’s NeXT Online

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn Clash of Champions

Sami Zayn is the guest on the new episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:

”Corey and Vic welcome Sami Zayn to the podcast to discuss his appreciation of Jeff Hardy, Against Me! lyrics and his newly minted rivalry with Scary Spice.”

– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter are guests on this week’s episode of What’s NeXT:

