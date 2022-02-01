WWE News: Sami Zayn ‘Releases’ First Podcast Episode, Scarlett Promotes GoFundMe For Shotzi’s Father

– Sami Zayn’s ‘In-Zayn Podcast’ has a pilot episode (kind of), and it’s been “released” online. You can see the video below with audio from Zayn’s Smackdown segment, described as follows:

“Sami Zayn transforms “In-Zayn” into a podcast on SmackDown and welcomes special guests Jinder Mahal & Shanky.”

– Scarlett Bordeaux posted to Twitter to signal boost the GoFundMe for Shotzi’s father following his passing. As reported earlier, Dean Paul Urbanski passed away following a battle with COVID-19 and Scarlett took to Twitter today to write:

“If anyone would like to donate to Shotzi’s fathers funeral fund please see the link below. I had the honor of knowing Dean and he was an absolutely wonderful person. Thank you and god bless. Love you @ShotziWWE”