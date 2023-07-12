wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Raising Money For His Charity On Birthday, Pre-Sale Codes For Fastlane And New York Shows
– Sami Zayn is celebrating his birthday by raising money for his Sami For Syria charity. Zayn posted to Twitter to note that he will match donations given to the campaign up to $20,000, writing:
“Hi all, today is my birthday
If you dig me and/or my work, consider celebrating with me by donating a few bucks to http://SamiForSyria.com to help fund our 2 mobile clinics in Syria that provide 4000 medical services/month.
I will match all donations today, up to $20k!”
https://www.pwinsiderelite.com/article.php?id=173138&p=1
– PWInsider reports that an online pre-sale is going on today for WWE Fastlane on October 7th in Indianapolis, Indiana. The pre-sale codes are FASTLANE and WWEVIP.
– The site also has the pre-sale code for the September 9th WWE live event in Uniondale, Long Island at the Nassau Coliseum, which is currently ongoing. The pre-sale code for that is NASSAU.
