WWE News: Sami Zayn Makes Return On Raw, Gunther Takes Out Pat McAfee

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn WWE Raw 4-21-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Sami Zayn made his return to WWE TV on Raw to celebrate with new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Monday’s show saw Jey Uso have a celebration in the ring of his title win at WrestleMania 41, with Zayn returning to celebrate with him and Jimmy Uso coming down as well:

– On the flip side, Gunther was in a foul mood after he lost his title to Uso and accosted the announcers, claiming that he didn’t tap out to Uso. He grabed Cole and put him in a rear naked choke until Pat McAfee made the save, only to get choked out by the Ring General:

