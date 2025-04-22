wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Makes Return On Raw, Gunther Takes Out Pat McAfee
– Sami Zayn made his return to WWE TV on Raw to celebrate with new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Monday’s show saw Jey Uso have a celebration in the ring of his title win at WrestleMania 41, with Zayn returning to celebrate with him and Jimmy Uso coming down as well:
The NEW World Heavyweight Champion JEY USO is here!#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/2KlKYaF8B7
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
gotta give the people what they want 🙌#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/n7LvdY4YiM
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
how sweet it is! pic.twitter.com/8DrlfvldHX
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
The YEET Era is here!#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/MriKUi3iXU
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
– On the flip side, Gunther was in a foul mood after he lost his title to Uso and accosted the announcers, claiming that he didn’t tap out to Uso. He grabed Cole and put him in a rear naked choke until Pat McAfee made the save, only to get choked out by the Ring General:
GUNTHER JUST CHOKED OUT PAT MCAFEE! 😲#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/B1LePRliTy
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Explains How He Plans To Ruin Wrestling, Reveals He Got A Hair Transplant
- Karrion Kross Fires Off Angry Rant During WrestleMania Recap, Shoots on WWE and ‘Viral Moments’
- Triple H Weighs In On John Cena Saying He’ll Ruin Wrestling: ‘Hang In For the Ride’
- More Details on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA, Note on Alberto El Patron