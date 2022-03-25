wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Seeks Dirt on Johnny Knoxville, Lita On Her Dream Match
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn was in Knoxville, Tennessee as he sought dirt on WrestleMania opponent Johnny Knoxville in a new WWE video. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“After posting videos on his social media accounts all week, our cameras caught up with Sami Zayn as he tried to dig up dirt on Johnny Knoxville in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.”
– WWE also posted a new extra from the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode, in which Lita talks about her dream match:
