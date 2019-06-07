wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Fundraiser, Shayna Baszler At TakeOver, Kofi In Ghana
– Sami Zayn is trying to give back while the Saudi government keeps him out of Super ShowDown.
Intensified attacks in NW Syria are targeting civilians & medical facilities.
I will once again be partnering with @sams_usa to launch a mobile clinic in Syria to bring medical aid to those in desperate need.
Our fundraiser will be launched Friday, June 7, 2pm EDT.
Please RT. https://t.co/ypQi7HOjST
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 5, 2019
– A behind-the-scenes look at Shayna Baszler as she prepared for her NXT TakeOver: XXV match against Io Shirai. Baszler was victorious in the bout, continuing her reign as NXT Women’s Champion.
– Mia Yim gets emotional after her TakeOver pre-show match against Bianca Belair. The bout aired on NXT this past Wednesday.
– Goldberg has lifted plenty of giants in his career.
– Are WWE superstars smarter than a fifth grader?
– A special edition of UpUpDownDown Kofi’s Kicks series with Kofi Kingston being in Ghana.
– The the torch for the Special Olympics went through WWE Headquarters.
I’m at @WWE HQ in #Stamford where the torch has just been handed off in the latest leg of the torch run heading to the @SOCTconnecticut opening ceremonies tonight in New Haven. Story coming soon… #WWE #specialolympics @StamAdvocate pic.twitter.com/YXYI4Flr1Z
— Paul Schott (@paulschott) June 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Another Account Of Incident Between Fan and Velvet Sky At ROH Live Event This Past Weekend
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Him the Goldust Character, How Savio Vega Helped Him Get the Character Over