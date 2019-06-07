– Sami Zayn is trying to give back while the Saudi government keeps him out of Super ShowDown.

Intensified attacks in NW Syria are targeting civilians & medical facilities. I will once again be partnering with @sams_usa to launch a mobile clinic in Syria to bring medical aid to those in desperate need. Our fundraiser will be launched Friday, June 7, 2pm EDT. Please RT. https://t.co/ypQi7HOjST — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 5, 2019

– A behind-the-scenes look at Shayna Baszler as she prepared for her NXT TakeOver: XXV match against Io Shirai. Baszler was victorious in the bout, continuing her reign as NXT Women’s Champion.

– Mia Yim gets emotional after her TakeOver pre-show match against Bianca Belair. The bout aired on NXT this past Wednesday.

– Goldberg has lifted plenty of giants in his career.

– Are WWE superstars smarter than a fifth grader?

– A special edition of UpUpDownDown Kofi’s Kicks series with Kofi Kingston being in Ghana.

– The the torch for the Special Olympics went through WWE Headquarters.