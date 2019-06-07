wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Fundraiser, Shayna Baszler At TakeOver, Kofi In Ghana

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Sami Zayn is trying to give back while the Saudi government keeps him out of Super ShowDown.

– A behind-the-scenes look at Shayna Baszler as she prepared for her NXT TakeOver: XXV match against Io Shirai. Baszler was victorious in the bout, continuing her reign as NXT Women’s Champion.

– Mia Yim gets emotional after her TakeOver pre-show match against Bianca Belair. The bout aired on NXT this past Wednesday.

– Goldberg has lifted plenty of giants in his career.

– Are WWE superstars smarter than a fifth grader?

– A special edition of UpUpDownDown Kofi’s Kicks series with Kofi Kingston being in Ghana.

– The the torch for the Special Olympics went through WWE Headquarters.

