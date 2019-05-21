wrestling / News
WWE Sets Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston, More For Tonight’s Smackdown
– WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, including Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston. As you can see in the below video, Zayn vs. Kingson will take place on the show along with a Becky Lynch and Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans match. Finally, Mandy Rose will battle Carmella. Zayn and Evans are appearing as part of the Wild Card rule.
The updated card for tonight’s show is:
* Roman Reigns vs. Elias
* Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston
* Bayley and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans
* Mandy Rose vs. Carmella
* Bayley’s first interview as Smackdown Women’s Champion
* New Day’s “Welcome Back Big E.” celebration
EXCLUSIVE: @catherinekelley has BREAKING NEWS on three HUGE matches going down tonight on #SDLive, including #RAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE TEAMING UP with SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE! pic.twitter.com/OChoNt3jjN
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2019
