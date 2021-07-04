wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Shows Off Wounds From Last Man Standing Match, Top 10 RKBro Moments

– Sami Zayn was carrying some nasty war wounds from his Last Man Standing match with Kevin Owens on Smackdown, and took to social media to show them off. You can see the pics from Zayn below. Owens defeated Zayn to win the match and earn a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match:
I’ve been better. pic.twitter.com/xTVqCaGczo
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 3, 2021
– WWE has posted their latest WWE Top 10 episode, featuring the best RKBro moments:
