WWE News: Samoa Joe Promotes Live Event in Missouri, Enzo Amore Back in Action at House Show, and Smackdown Event Set for Kentucky in March

– WSIL-TV recently spoke to WWE Superstar Samoa Joe, who was promoting WWE’s upcoming live event at the Show Me Center at Southeast Missouri State University. You can check out a video of his chat with WSIL-TV below.

WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

– As previously reported, Enzo Amore was back in action for WWE last night at the Raw house show in Evansville, Indiana. Amore faced and defeated Cedric Alexander. Enzo Amore was recently out of action due to a case of the flu.

– WWE will be making its live event debut in Corbin, Kentucky on Saturday, March 10. This will be a Smackdown brand event. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on Saturday, January 19 at The Arena box office, and tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster.