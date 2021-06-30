WWE News: Samoa Joe Chooses Inaction In Kyle O’Reilly’s Favor on NXT, Sarray Asks For Match With Toni Storm

– Adam Cole’s confrontation with Kyle O’Reilly on NXT didn’t go the way he hoped, in part because he swung on Samoa Joe. On tonight’s show, Joe came out to act as a peacemaker between Cole and O’Reilly during their face to face in the ring. At the end of the segment, Cole turned away and then swung on Joe, though it isn’t clear if he was trying to attack Joe or O’Reilly as Joe had stepped in between the two men.

Joe ducked the swing and O’Reilly locked in a leg submission. Cole yelled for Joe to do something, but Joe stared for seconds before finally leaving the ring and telling security to get in and break it up. You can see the segment below. The incident comes after Joe choked Cole out for hitting him during a chaotic melee between Cole and O’Reilly a couple of weeks ago.

– Tonight’s show also saw Sarray, who is undefeated on NXT so far, ask William Regal for a match against Toni Storm: