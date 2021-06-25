WWE News: Samoa Joe to Discuss WWE Release & Return, New Rules For Fans Attending NXT

– Samoa Joe is set to discuss his WWE release and return next week. Wrestling Inc reports that Joe will be a guest on FOX Sports’ Out of Character with Ryan Satin and discuss his release in April as well as his return on NXT this month.

The episode will release on Monday.

– The site also reports that WWE has updated its rules for fans attending the NXT tapings. Fans will have to provide a photo ID upon check-in at the Capitol Wrestling Center before entering to attend.