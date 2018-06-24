WWE News: SAnitY Attacks Sin Cara and Primo Colon at Live Event, John Cena vs. The Undertaker Clip From 2004, and Adam Pearce Celebrates His Birthday

– WWE held a live event last night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the WWE Twitter account released a video clip of the event. The clip shows Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe of Sanity attacking Sin Cara and Primo Colon during the show. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE producer Adam Pearce celebrates his birthday today. He turns 40 years old. On behalf of 411, happy birthday to Adam Pearce.

– WWE released a vintage Smackdown clip that shows John Cena vs. The Undertaker. The match took place today 14 years ago in 2004 on the June 24, 2004 edition of Smackdown. You can check out that vintage Smackdown clip below.