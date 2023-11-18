WWE News: Santos Escobar Solidifies Heel Turn On Smackdown, Cody Rhodes Makes Save For LA Knight

– Santos Escobar put the final nail in his association with the LWO on this week’s episode of Smackdown. As noted, Escobar turned heel on last week’s show when he attacked Carlito and then Rey Mysterio, which led to Mysterio being written off of TV so he could undergo knee surgery. Friday’s episode saw Escobar cut a promo in which he said that Dominik was right about Rey and that he hopes Rey gets an infection and has to get his leg amputated, and never comes back. That led to Zelina Vega come up and slap Escobar.

Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro then came out and confronted Escobar, who they’ve been allied with since NXT. They rejected him and he attacked until Carlito came out, and he ran away:

– LA Knight was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after his win over the latter on this week’s Smackdown, but got an assist from Cody Rhodes. Rhodes came down to the ring to make the save for Knight from the two-on-one attack, which led to the two Bloodline members backing off: