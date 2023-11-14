WWE News: Santos Escobar Reacts to Rey Mysterio’s Surgery, NXT Sneak Peek, Karmen Petrovic’s Theme

– Santos Escobar doesn’t have much sympathy for Rey Mysterio after the latter underwent knee surgery. As reported, Mysterio announced today that he underwent the surgery, which led to his being written off TV via an attack by Escobar. Escobar posted to his Twitter account about the news, writing:

“Don’t come back.”

– WWE posted a video looking at tonight’s episode of NXT:

– The company also posted NXT star Karmen Petrovic’s theme song to their WWE Music YouTube account: