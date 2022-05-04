WWE News: Santos Escobar Has Sitdown With Tony D’Angelo, Nathan Frazer Wins Debut NXT Match

– Santos Escobar had his sitdown with Tony D’Angelo on this week’s episode of NXT in an attempt to resolve the issues between them. Tuesday’s show saw the two leaders, flanked by their factions, sit down and agree after some barbs back and forth to a truce. However, later in the show as D’Angelo’s consigliere AJ Galante prepared to leave, Legado del Fantasma beat him up and kidnapped him:

– Nathan Frazer won his debut match in NXT, defeating Grayon Waller due to a distraction from Chase U: