WWE News: Sarah Logan Wants to Destroy Dana Brooke on Raw, Future Intercontinental Champ Predictions, Randy Orton on Dad Life

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sarah Logan Mae Young Classic

– Earlier this week on Twitter, Dana Brooke shared a comment on Twitter, suggesting that she and Sarah Logan take their feud to Raw. Sarah Logan later responded to her. You can check out that tweet below. Logan wrote, “I want to destroy her on RAW. Main Event is not enough.”

WWE.com put together a new list predicting future Intercontinental champions expected to win the belt in the future. Here’s who made the list:

Ali
Buddy Murphy
Oney Lorcan
Drew Gulak
Tyler Bate
Pete Dunne
Velveteen Dream
Andrade
Apollo Crews
WALTER

– WWE released a roundtable clip where Randy Orton talks about how his children perceive his career and legacy. You can check out that clip below.

