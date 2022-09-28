WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match

– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed.

Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she and Naomi are still suspended after they walked out of Raw back in May, though they were reportedly added back to the internal roster last month.

Praying for everyone’s safety during #HurricaneIan 💙🙏🏾 — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) September 28, 2022

– WWE posted the full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler on their YouTube channel today, and you can see it below: