wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules Sasha Banks Image Credit: WWE

– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed.

Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she and Naomi are still suspended after they walked out of Raw back in May, though they were reportedly added back to the internal roster last month.

– WWE posted the full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler on their YouTube channel today, and you can see it below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Extreme Rules, Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading