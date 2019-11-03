WWE News: Sasha Banks Sports New Hairstyle at Ringside Fest, Kabuki Warriors Return to NXT, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Bianca Belair and Carmella

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks sported a hair style today at Ringside Fest in New York City. She was there along with Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Nikki Cross, and Ricochet. Banks had a new look and hair style at the event, which you can see below. She also said on Twitter that fans should thank Vince McMahon for booking her appearance there.

Speaking on Twitter on Ringside Fest, Sasha Banks stated, “To all the fans I met today @RingsideC make sure you guys thank @VinceMcMahon for booking that. He did that for you!! Love you Vinny, thank you!”

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a video on Asuka and Kairi Sane returning to NXT to defend their WWE women’s tag team titles. You can check out that video below.

– WWE.com released the picks for the Top 25 WWE Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s photos included Carmella, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins. You can check some of those out below.