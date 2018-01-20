wrestling / News
Various News: Sasha Banks Set for StubHub Appearance on Sunday, Sting Promotes Imperial Wrestling Show Appearance
– Sasha Banks is set for an appearance at the StubHub Store on 1412 Broadway in New York City, New York on Sunday, January 21 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm local time. Wristbands will be available to the first 250 fans who visit the store at the pickup counter starting at 3:00 pm local time.
– WWE Hall of Famer Sting released a video promo on his upcoming appearance in Dallas, Texas for Imperial Wrestling that is set for tonight. You can check out the promo he tweeted for the event below.
Dallas, TX! @IWRevolution 🦂 pic.twitter.com/V8SqSdWUlO
— Sting (@Sting) January 19, 2018
Tomorrow! @IWRevolution at @GasMonkeyDallas @Sting @The305MVP @REALLiSAMARiE @TherealAbyss @JustinRoberts pic.twitter.com/oBDXozE18s
— Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 19, 2018