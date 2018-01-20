Various News: Sasha Banks Set for StubHub Appearance on Sunday, Sting Promotes Imperial Wrestling Show Appearance

– Sasha Banks is set for an appearance at the StubHub Store on 1412 Broadway in New York City, New York on Sunday, January 21 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm local time. Wristbands will be available to the first 250 fans who visit the store at the pickup counter starting at 3:00 pm local time.

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting released a video promo on his upcoming appearance in Dallas, Texas for Imperial Wrestling that is set for tonight. You can check out the promo he tweeted for the event below.