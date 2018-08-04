WWE News: Full Sasha Banks Superstar Picks Listing, WWE 24 Home Video Release Due Out in December, and Top 10 Bella Twins Moments

– As previously reported, the WWE Network is starting Superstar Picks next week. The first selection will be for Sasha Banks. Here’s the full content listing for her edition of WWE Superstar picks, courtesy of WWE Network News.

Halloween Havoc 1997 – Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Misterio Jr.

Sasha Banks recalls one of her earliest favorites and greatest inspirations – Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Misterio Jr. from Halloween Havoc 1997.

No Way Out 2004 – Eddie Guerrero vs Brock Lesnar

Emotions run deep, as Sasha reflects on Eddie Guerrero’s defining championship victory, and a gesture that still holds a place in her heart.

RAW 12/06/2004 – Trish Stratus vs Lita

Sasha reminisces about Trish Stratus and Lita seizing their opportunity to main event Monday Night RAW in December of 2004.

WrestleMania 21 – Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio

Sasha reminisces about the lack of lying, cheating and stealing in the classic WrestleMania 21 match between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

WrestleMania 22 – Trish Stratus vs Mickie James

Sasha embraces the opportunity to work with Mickie James, the woman at the center of an intriguing storyline with Trish Stratus in 2006.

Unforgiven 2006 – Edge vs John Cena

Sasha recalls the classic TLC match where Edge defended his WWE Championship against John Cena in front of an extremely biased Toronto crowd.

WrestleMania 25 – Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker

Sasha discusses the magical WrestleMania 25 encounter between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker and the incredible crowd response.

NXT 08/22/2013 – Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn

Sasha looks back at her earliest days in NXT, and how a match between Cesaro and Sami Zayn helped motivate her to be a show-stealer herself.

NXT TakeOver: Dallas – The Revival vs. American Alpha

Sasha shares a story of tears and inspiration while watching The Revival vs. American Alpha tear the house down at NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

– WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that WWE will release WWE 24: The Best of 2018 – Director’s Cut on home video. The release will feature WWE 24 documentaries that have previously been streamed on the WWE Network. The release is set to include WrestleMania Orlando, Empowered, RAW 25, and The Hardys: Woken. The home video is due out in December.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Best of the Bella Twins Moments. You can check out that video in the player below.