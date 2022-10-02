wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Complete Results 10.01.2022: Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, & More
WWE held the Saturday Night’s Main Event live tonight in Bismarck, ND. You can find the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and a few highlights below.
*Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis
*Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory
*Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz
*WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Tamina & Bayley
*Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, & Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, & The Miz
After 3 long years, WWE has finally returned to Bismarck. They had a helluva show and I hope they come back next year. #WWEBismarck pic.twitter.com/vMNudu1MCE
— Jason W. (@Joker_TheMan) October 2, 2022
Time for a triple threat match for the Raw womens title between Bayley/Tamina/and the Champ, @BiancaBelairWWE #wwebismarck pic.twitter.com/Zs2OFfkgy9
— The Willster (@therealwillster) October 2, 2022
Opening match of the night. Tag team straps on the line. #wwebismarck pic.twitter.com/GFBs9bPjzw
— The Willster (@therealwillster) October 2, 2022