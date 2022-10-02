wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Complete Results 10.01.2022: Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, & More

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: WWE

WWE held the Saturday Night’s Main Event live tonight in Bismarck, ND. You can find the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and a few highlights below.

*Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis

*Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

*Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz

*WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Tamina & Bayley

*Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, & Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, & The Miz

