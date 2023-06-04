WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Full Results 06.03.2023: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz Headliner Title Match, More

WWE hosted their Saturday Night’s Main Event on June 3 in White Plains, NY. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Viking Raiders

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Four-Way: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO Sky)

* The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. The Miz