WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Full Results 06.03.2023: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz Headliner Title Match, More
WWE hosted their Saturday Night’s Main Event on June 3 in White Plains, NY. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Viking Raiders
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Four-Way: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO Sky)
* The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. The Miz
.@BiancaBelairWWE @BeckyLynchWWE #wweWhiteplains pic.twitter.com/RsKoVBPDrO
— Carlos Herrera (@Carlos_Herrer23) June 4, 2023
Only one way to take down Gunther!!! #WWE #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/rfohmyaO58
— Brandon Weiss (@BaselineBrandon) June 4, 2023
I think @FinnBalor had regrets #WWE #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/jPNsGe6Wmp
— Brandon Weiss (@BaselineBrandon) June 4, 2023
.@WWERollins #wweWhiteplains pic.twitter.com/LeuuLMogoR
— Carlos Herrera (@Carlos_Herrer23) June 4, 2023
