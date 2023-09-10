wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Full Results 09.09.2023: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor Headliner, More
WWE hosted their latest Saturday Night’s Main Event on September 9 in Uniondale, NY. You can find the full results (via PWInsider) and some highlights below.
* LA Knight def. Austin Theory.
* Ricochet def. Karrion Kross.
* Omos def. Gargano.
* Charlotte Flair def. Asuka.
* Six Person Tag Team Match: LWO def. Hit Row.
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa.
* Uniondale Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor.
#WWE #WWEUniondale thanks for this cool moment @realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/eaa8NM8rXF
— Joshua Ferguson (@Ferg622) September 10, 2023
Another angle of @ZelinaVegaWWE
Choking out top dolla🤣🤣🇵🇷🖤🤍
🎥@thefirstnoel19 #wweuniondale#WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/BR6cyY44WQ
— (Fan Account)Zelina Vega is Queen IM NOT ZELINA (@HobbyistSports) September 10, 2023
Cody Rhodes vs Finn Balor Superplex Through Table & Finish AWESOME Show! that was my son hype in the video when Cody won haha @codyrhodes @finnbalor #wwe #saturdaynightsmainevent #houseshow #longisland #nassaucoliseum #WWEUniondale #finnbalor #codyrhodes pic.twitter.com/ee3keIOrMw
— Anthony Thornton (@antdogs) September 10, 2023