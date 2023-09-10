WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Full Results 09.09.2023: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor Headliner, More

WWE hosted their latest Saturday Night’s Main Event on September 9 in Uniondale, NY. You can find the full results (via PWInsider) and some highlights below.

* LA Knight def. Austin Theory.

* Ricochet def. Karrion Kross.

* Omos def. Gargano.

* Charlotte Flair def. Asuka.

* Six Person Tag Team Match: LWO def. Hit Row.

* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa.

* Uniondale Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor.