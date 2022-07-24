WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results 7.23.22: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Bridgeport, Connecticut last night featuring Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* AJ Styles def. The Miz

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet. Kaiser attacked Ricochet after the match and Drew McIntyre made the save.

* Drew McIntyre called out Sheamus and they did dueling promos, ending with a Claymore Kick from McIntyre.

* Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Asuka

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits after American Alpha caused a distraction.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey went to a no-contest due to an attack by Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

* Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins