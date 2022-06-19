wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results 6.19.22: Street Fight Main Event, More
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Rapid City, South Dakota with a Street Fight in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful, as well as a few highlights:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated New Day
#wwerapidcity #WWE Get it @TrueKofi (3rd time the charm) pic.twitter.com/WH2N2iP09y
— Speedwagon Foundation Chief Janitor (@Ifunny_LoMS) June 19, 2022
* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
* Theory and Montez Ford did a pose-off, which Ford won.
* United States Championship Match: Theory defeated Montez Ford
#wwerapidcity #WWE Get it @TrueKofi (3rd time the charm) pic.twitter.com/WH2N2iP09y
— Speedwagon Foundation Chief Janitor (@Ifunny_LoMS) June 19, 2022
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka
* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler via DQ after Natalya interfered.
* Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related