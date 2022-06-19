wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results 6.19.22: Street Fight Main Event, More

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Rapid City, South Dakota with a Street Fight in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful, as well as a few highlights:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated New Day

* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
* Theory and Montez Ford did a pose-off, which Ford won.
* United States Championship Match: Theory defeated Montez Ford

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka
* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler via DQ after Natalya interfered.
* Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

