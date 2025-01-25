– WWE presents another edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event live tonight on NBC. Tonight’s show will feature Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Jey Uso.

Also set for tonight, Bron Breakker defends the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus, as he seeks to capture the title that has eluded him his entire WWE career. Also, Rhea Ripley defends her newly won Women’s World Title against Nia Jax.

WWE Saturday Night’s main Event airs live tonight on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

* Contract signing with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens; Shawn Michaels moderating

* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Playlist also showcased the Road to Jey Uso vs. Gunther, which you can view below: