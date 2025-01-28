wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Rating, Viewership Slip From December Return

January 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was down a bit in the ratings and audience from the quarterly show’s return in December. Saturday’s episode scored a 0.33 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.494 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 21.4% and 6.0% respectively from the December 14th special’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.59 million.

The show was up against the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on ABC which did a 0.70 demo rating and 3.046 million viewers, as well as AEW Collision and college basketball on ESPN which drew a 0.40 demo rating and 1.745 million viewers.

