WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 04.22.2023: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Headliner, More

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show was hosted by the promotion on April 22 in Fort Wayne, IN. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below.

* Ricochet defeated Ivar of the Viking Raiders (w/ Erik & Valhalla)

* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville

* Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

* LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali

* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar defeated Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

* Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa

