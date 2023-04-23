wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 04.22.2023: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Headliner, More
The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show was hosted by the promotion on April 22 in Fort Wayne, IN. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below.
* Ricochet defeated Ivar of the Viking Raiders (w/ Erik & Valhalla)
* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville
* Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
* LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali
* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler
* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar defeated Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander
* Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa
@RealLAKnight needs to be the next international champion! So entertaining! Glad my son was screaming #YEAH in my ear. #WWEFortWayne @WWE pic.twitter.com/zWz51XlK3W
— Josh Atkins (@Djatkins24) April 23, 2023
Hof Rey Mysterio and santos Escobar @WrestleTix @WWE @reymysterio #WWEFortWayne pic.twitter.com/vwmV2o6wUy
— Terry (@officialTerryA) April 23, 2023
@CodyRhodes @WWE @WrestleTix #WWEFortWayne #wwe #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/RwcGJ4fNze
— Terry (@officialTerryA) April 23, 2023
