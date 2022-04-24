wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results – Reading, PA 04.23.22: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Results from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Santander Arena in Reading, PA are below. Results are courtesy of WrestleZone.

* Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

* GUNTHER defeated Mansoor

* The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus

* Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Title

