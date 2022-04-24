wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results – Reading, PA 04.23.22: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Results from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Santander Arena in Reading, PA are below. Results are courtesy of WrestleZone.
* Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title
* GUNTHER defeated Mansoor
* The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles
* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus
* Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn
* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Title
Sasha Banks at WWE Reading #SashaBanks #WWEReading
📸 @Santander_Arena pic.twitter.com/dnyS51Pjsy
— Legit Boss Things🦋 (@sashasvisuals) April 24, 2022
After the Main Event… BOW DOWN TO YOUR TRIBAL CHEIF🙇🏻♀️ #wwereading #RomanReigns @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/SqugBXio3B
— thor’swh0re (@elitebish23) April 24, 2022
ACKNOWLEDGE HIM 🙇🏻♀️ #WWEReading pic.twitter.com/vNNbg6Bnas
— thor’swh0re (@elitebish23) April 24, 2022
Sasha tapping out Nattie at #wwereading
🎥 from gage.Gehris IG. https://t.co/P2QSClYRUo pic.twitter.com/Ee6kucl0Ha
— BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) April 24, 2022
Wooo#wwereading pic.twitter.com/zoQvvrnmSw
— N8 (@RingSkirts) April 24, 2022
#WweReading pic.twitter.com/H6d5azAWBL
— N8 (@RingSkirts) April 24, 2022
#WweReading pic.twitter.com/mmKjuXzl8Y
— N8 (@RingSkirts) April 24, 2022
