WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.07.22: Three Titles Defended, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE tonight held a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler
* Veer defeated Drew Gulak
* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal
* United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos
* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

