WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.07.22: Three Titles Defended, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey

WWE tonight held a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler

* Veer defeated Drew Gulak

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

* United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos

* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre