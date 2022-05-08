wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.07.22: Three Titles Defended, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey
WWE tonight held a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):
* Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler
* Veer defeated Drew Gulak
* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal
* United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos
* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
#WWETRENTON @BeckyLynchWWE ENJOYING SOME POPCORN DURING HER MATCH…WELCOME TO THE #BIGTIME pic.twitter.com/WxoyB2uRSC
— Mike Morano (@MikeMorano5490) May 8, 2022
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce Giving the kid a high-five after Rhea didn’t #WWETrenton 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3FK2xNwTY4
— Taboy123 (@Taboy1232) May 8, 2022
How can you not #acknowledgeme after a great promo like that! Thank you @WWE #wwetrenton for a great night. Thank you @BustedOpenRadio for keeping me up to date on wrestling! pic.twitter.com/agt1MnCbbW
— IFSMichael (@ifs_michael) May 8, 2022
