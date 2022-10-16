wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
– Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin
– Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
– Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler
– Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross
– Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
– Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
– Braun Strowman & New Day def. Sami Zayn & The Usos
Hit Row 🔥 #WWEPhoenix pic.twitter.com/TZeHm1TuN2
— SCAR WARWOLF (@SCARWARWOLF) October 16, 2022
Liv Morgan from #WWEPhoenix pic.twitter.com/VmJv9TCgW2
— LIVin_Life (@Livin_Riott) October 16, 2022
Phoenix loves them some @SamiZayn ☝🏼#WWEPhoenix pic.twitter.com/ckEVDoYDtZ
— OfficialDevynB (@OfficialDevynB_) October 16, 2022
What a great night. Thank you @DMcIntyreWWE @realKILLERkross @YaOnlyLivvOnce @SonyaDevilleWWE @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @SamiZayn and others. #WWEPhoenix pic.twitter.com/y8bn9KotSj
— Josh Fisher (@joshfisherAZ) October 16, 2022
