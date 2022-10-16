WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

– Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

– Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

– Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler

– Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

– Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

– Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

– Braun Strowman & New Day def. Sami Zayn & The Usos