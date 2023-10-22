wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.21.23: LA Knight Beats Solo Sikoa in Headliner

October 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LA Knight WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show last night in Edingburg, Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Santos Escobar beat Bobby Lashley by DQ.
* LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde & Santos Escobar) beat Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford).
* Shotzi beat Isla Dawn (w/ Alba Fyre).
* Austin Theory (w/ Grayson Waller) beat Cameron Grimes.
* Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) beat Butch.
* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair to retain the title.
* Raquel Rodriguez beat Bayley (w/ IYO SKY)
* Texas Street Fight: LA Knight beat Solo Sikoa

