WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.21.23: LA Knight Beats Solo Sikoa in Headliner
– WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show last night in Edingburg, Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Santos Escobar beat Bobby Lashley by DQ.
* LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde & Santos Escobar) beat Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford).
* Shotzi beat Isla Dawn (w/ Alba Fyre).
* Austin Theory (w/ Grayson Waller) beat Cameron Grimes.
* Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) beat Butch.
* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair to retain the title.
* Raquel Rodriguez beat Bayley (w/ IYO SKY)
* Texas Street Fight: LA Knight beat Solo Sikoa
Show's been great so far at the #BertOgdenArena for #SaturdayNightMainEvent @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka #IoSky put on a great match. #WWEEdinburg #WWE #RGV pic.twitter.com/khmFVvSEQP
— Rudy T. (@TheRantingDead) October 22, 2023
I was so happy to finally @IslaDawn and @wwe_alba tonight in Edinburg even if Isla lost. They were two of my favorites in NXT UK and NXT. #WWE #WWEEdinburg pic.twitter.com/AkbnechslD
— Matthew Espinosa (@MattSE0486) October 22, 2023
I had the best time at the #WWEVIP Experience in #WWEEdinburg Thanks ro the best VIP host @BillySmith ✨🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/oSYVRGyjuD
— Michael Velazquez (@MicVelazquez) October 22, 2023
Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross and Scarlet @Lady_Scarlett13 have one of the best entrance and songs in the #WWE. Happy to have finally seen it in person tonight in #WWEEdinburg. pic.twitter.com/t4OKK17WMx
— Matthew Espinosa (@MattSE0486) October 22, 2023
Hey #WWEEdinburg, ready to get spooky? 😈 pic.twitter.com/HIx0bM2WY8
— Isla Dawn (@IslaDawn) October 21, 2023
#UnholyUnion ready to curse everyone at #WWEEdinburg tonight! pic.twitter.com/EhWEToyrwe
— 🏴🔥 (@wwe_alba) October 21, 2023
IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair
➡️IG: bertogdenarena#WWEEdinburg pic.twitter.com/sLvWTeT0mz
— Ladies of Wrestling (@LOWreddit_) October 22, 2023
Bayley and IYO SKY #WWEEdinburg
➡️Melly Cruz Tamayo on Facebook pic.twitter.com/7XuP7LOCp8
— Ladies of Wrestling (@LOWreddit_) October 22, 2023
LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in a Texas Street Fight as the main event of last night’s show in Edinburg, TX.
Here is his post match promo. 🔥
🎥 @Fernand42615590 #WWEEdinburg #YEAHRevolution pic.twitter.com/PhHvT7T029
— The YEAH! Revolution (@YEAHRevolution_) October 22, 2023
LA Knight overcomes the odds in a main event victory over Solo Sikoa in a Texas Street Fight last night! 😤
Full match: https://t.co/cR1YeAlOSs#WWEEdinburg #YEAHRevolution pic.twitter.com/q6B6bmHOKU
— The YEAH! Revolution (@YEAHRevolution_) October 22, 2023
