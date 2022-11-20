WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.

* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Damage CTRL

* Ricochet def. LA Knight

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Sheamus

* New Day & Braun Strowman def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

* Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, and Austin Theory