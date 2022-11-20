wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Damage CTRL
* Ricochet def. LA Knight
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Sheamus
* New Day & Braun Strowman def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross
* Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, and Austin Theory
A pleasure seeing @YaOnlyLivvOnce at #WWEAllentown again! Picked up the W against Sonya! pic.twitter.com/W9nv46EuZR
— The Big DAWG 🐶🇮🇹 (7-2) (@SalGrisafi02) November 20, 2022
#WWEAllentown ❤️☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/Og3dkUzfBp
— Erika Taylor (@Etaylor718) November 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy
- Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Steve Austin Downplays Rumors of Return, Explains Recent Workout Videos
- Eric Bischoff Details What Vince McMahon Did In WWE Creative Meetings