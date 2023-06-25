– WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Below are some results from last night’s show, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Charlotte Flair beat Bayley.

* Omos beat Rick Boogs.

* Santos Escobar beat LA Knight.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) beat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to hang onto their belts.

* Bobby Lashley beat Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) beat Shotzi to retain her title.

* Fatal 4-Way Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) beat Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Sheamus) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) to retain their titles.

You can also view some clips and images from the event that were shared last night on social media below: