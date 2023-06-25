wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 6.24.23: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Retain Titles
– WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Below are some results from last night’s show, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Charlotte Flair beat Bayley.
* Omos beat Rick Boogs.
* Santos Escobar beat LA Knight.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) beat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to hang onto their belts.
* Bobby Lashley beat Baron Corbin
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) beat Shotzi to retain her title.
* Fatal 4-Way Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) beat Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Sheamus) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) to retain their titles.
You can also view some clips and images from the event that were shared last night on social media below:
La Knight is that GUY !!!! 🥶#WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/ujptJxcLot
— Terry “TBONE” Williams (@YOUNGBLACK_MAN) June 25, 2023
HOLY SHI @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE is here in #WWEMonroe 🔥🔥🔥 !!! pic.twitter.com/7nYvTuCOT9
— Terry “TBONE” Williams (@YOUNGBLACK_MAN) June 25, 2023
Favorite part of the night…here is my Charlotte vid🥲 She is the sweetest:) My heart is full💙🫠 #WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/tDUDnIztQ7
— 🇮🇪Jordan💙👸🏼✨🤘🏻 (@TheManzFan) June 25, 2023
🐐 @itsBayleyWWE channeling her inner @WWEGable & @RicFlairNatrBoy. #WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/lTkqTL15qk
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) June 25, 2023
#WWEMonroe #MITB #WWENXT #SmackDown #WWERaw #ShaynaBaszler #RondaRousey Ronda Rousey subdued Liv Morgan and made her submit😂🥋💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/xGfo3Q9xXH
— َ (@1Ronda0) June 25, 2023
@RondaRousey showing off tonight,as she should.#WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/uTAV52oMcB
— Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyJordan2) June 25, 2023
🐐 @WWEAsuka #WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/NAk0YWjGd0
— The #BEARDEDWZRD (@polotglass) June 25, 2023
#wwemonroe pic.twitter.com/b8YeT1QAyO
— Uce Wayne (@R_Dizzy) June 25, 2023