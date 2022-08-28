WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits

* Ciampa def. Cedric Alexander

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. AJ Styles and Theory

* IYO SKY def. Asuka

* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

* Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) issue an open challenge.

* Kevin Owens def. Chad Gable

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet

* Drew McIntyre & New Day def. Sheamus, Butch, & Ridge Holland

One of the best sequences of the night from #WWESpringfield as @SuperKingofBros and @WWERollins put on a great performance. Kudos to the crowd at the @MM_Center — they were hot all night. pic.twitter.com/otoSINmsJU — Hugh Zeitlin – WMN (@HughZ_WMN) August 28, 2022