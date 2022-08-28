wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits
* Ciampa def. Cedric Alexander
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. AJ Styles and Theory
* IYO SKY def. Asuka
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
* Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) issue an open challenge.
* Kevin Owens def. Chad Gable
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet
* Drew McIntyre & New Day def. Sheamus, Butch, & Ridge Holland
Seth Rollins entrance at #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/G6w2G93Sfs
— will.i.am (@Will_L45) August 28, 2022
Iyo Sky defeated Asuka tonight by a roll up with her feet on the ropes.😈✨#WWESpringfield August 27, 2022.@shirai_io @WWEAsuka #IYOSKY#IoShirai#紫雷イオ pic.twitter.com/mDB4uXLLx0
— 😈🇪🇸紫雷イオIYOSpanish🇪🇸😈 (@Shirai_ioSpain) August 28, 2022
One of the best sequences of the night from #WWESpringfield as @SuperKingofBros and @WWERollins put on a great performance. Kudos to the crowd at the @MM_Center — they were hot all night. pic.twitter.com/otoSINmsJU
— Hugh Zeitlin – WMN (@HughZ_WMN) August 28, 2022
Footage of @WWEAsuka and @shirai_io’s match. #WWESpringfield
🎥: Matt Kempke/YouTube https://t.co/XuctRT9BcN pic.twitter.com/so3lNmDC5E
— kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) August 28, 2022
Next up #WWESpringfield Gunther vs Ricochet! For the intercontinental championship!! pic.twitter.com/YfnSAjC84Z
— Nick Alaimo (@nick_alaimo) August 28, 2022
