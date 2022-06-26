wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 6.25.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Jinder Mahal, More
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Abilene, Texas featuring Drew McIntyre in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below per Wrestling-Bodyslam, along with some highlights:
* Madcap Moss defeated Angel
#wweabilene pic.twitter.com/bCkHRBHumh
— Jessica Salmi (@salmi_jess) June 26, 2022
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch
* Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders and New Day
Had a great time at #wweabilene all matches were great and entertaining. And you can not forget great The New Day are!!! @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins ,also tried to yell Best GM your way for BOTB!!! pic.twitter.com/CFj9xUArJk
— IAmAbbas (@24Abbasali) June 26, 2022
* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)
* Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal
Had an amazing night at #WWEAbilene pic.twitter.com/feLodFZasH
— Jamesgoomba9 (@Jamesgoomba) June 26, 2022
