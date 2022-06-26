WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 6.25.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Jinder Mahal, More

WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Abilene, Texas featuring Drew McIntyre in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below per Wrestling-Bodyslam, along with some highlights:

* Madcap Moss defeated Angel

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch

* Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders and New Day

Had a great time at #wweabilene all matches were great and entertaining. And you can not forget great The New Day are!!! @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins ,also tried to yell Best GM your way for BOTB!!! pic.twitter.com/CFj9xUArJk — IAmAbbas (@24Abbasali) June 26, 2022

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)

* Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal