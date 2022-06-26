wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 6.25.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Jinder Mahal, More

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre, Talking Smack Report Image Credit: WWE

WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Abilene, Texas featuring Drew McIntyre in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below per Wrestling-Bodyslam, along with some highlights:

* Madcap Moss defeated Angel

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch
* Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders and New Day

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)
* Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading