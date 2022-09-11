WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Colorado Springs

WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) def. Nikki ASH and Tamina. The title changed hands multiple times with Nikki, Tamina and the referee all winning.

* Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory

* Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL

* Matt Riddle def. Omos via DQ.

* Damian Priest & Finn Balor def. AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Championship – Street Fight: Bobby Lashley (c) def. The Miz. Dexter Lumis kidnapped the Miz after the match.