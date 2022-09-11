wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Colorado Springs
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) def. Nikki ASH and Tamina. The title changed hands multiple times with Nikki, Tamina and the referee all winning.
* Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory
* Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL
* Matt Riddle def. Omos via DQ.
* Damian Priest & Finn Balor def. AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler
* WWE United States Championship – Street Fight: Bobby Lashley (c) def. The Miz. Dexter Lumis kidnapped the Miz after the match.
look at them 🫶🏼 #WWEColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/E2rbaMOMUa
— melissa (fan account) (@LIVSMUNECA) September 11, 2022
Candids from #WWEColoradoSprings #thejudgmentday
📸📸: spo0kyyyyy/Instagram pic.twitter.com/Rw82jih0yg
— Damian Priest Fansite (@DamianFansite_) September 11, 2022
#WWEColoradoSprings Was 🔥got Rey mysterio getting the W #WWELive pic.twitter.com/JTT4Wsz2Y3
— llxSwervoo (@llxSwervooo) September 11, 2022
dexter is hilarious 😭 #WWEColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/sP24NBCm5X
— melissa (fan account) (@LIVSMUNECA) September 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
- Claudio Castagnoli Says Chris Jericho Suggested Swing Spot On Cage in Blood & Guts, Recalls Jericho’s Reaction During Spot
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase