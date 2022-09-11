WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn

WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin

* Women’s Tag Team Championships: Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez (c) def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and Shotzi & Xia Li

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya

* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium by DQ

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn