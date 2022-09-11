wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin
* Women’s Tag Team Championships: Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez (c) def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and Shotzi & Xia Li
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya
* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium by DQ
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn
.@DMcIntyreWWE gave a t-shirt to a member of the #WWEUniverse after the actions of @SamiZayn! #WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/Sp2Jyduu9C
— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2022
@YaOnlyLivvOnce successfully defends her title at #WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/uhKRx8LL2J
— CJ ✨The Chosen One✨ (@LivForWWE) September 11, 2022
Sometimes photos are taken at the right time at the right angle when you didn't mean to… Then there are times when seemingly innocent doesn't look as such… @DMcIntyreWWE, I am so sorry. 😂 #WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/7bLayc5RJe
— Robyn Crystal (@robyncrystal91) September 11, 2022
The arena erupted#WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/8kTmBrxWGG
— KeepItWeird (@_KeepItWeird) September 11, 2022
Great night so far!!! #wwespokane pic.twitter.com/mEvRhfcMbP
— Melissa (@Daedric_Blue) September 11, 2022
