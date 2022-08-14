wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.13.22: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on Saturday night in Salisbury, Maryland featuring Gunther and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling-Bodyslam:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Carmella
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Veer Mahaan def. R-Truth
* Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Theory and The Miz
* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah
* Madcap Moss & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos
#WWESalisbury @RaquelWWE @WWE_Aliyah vs. @QoSBaszler and @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/dO9CwuYWby
— Jason (@thesnakebit10PS) August 14, 2022
Go @RondaRousey & @QoSBaszler! 🥋♠️🥋♠️🐐 #WWESalisbury https://t.co/YI4nHzkLzs pic.twitter.com/RQ4IoWBIBu
— JuanNavyBlue8 (@8navyblue) August 14, 2022
@WWERollins your not gonna be able to push @WWELadyRefJess around lol#WWESalisbury pic.twitter.com/nN8x9zltwO
— Mark Lee Griffith (@MarkLeeGriffit2) August 14, 2022
Gunther here is such a W #WWESalisbury pic.twitter.com/HV5cySUNRi
— Tarhon👑☝🏾 (@legit_rko) August 13, 2022
📸 Dump: #WWESalisbury pic.twitter.com/cQySPCSxV0
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2022
