WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.13.22: Gunther Defends IC Title, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on Saturday night in Salisbury, Maryland featuring Gunther and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling-Bodyslam:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Carmella

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Veer Mahaan def. R-Truth

* Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Theory and The Miz

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

* Madcap Moss & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos