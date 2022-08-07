WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya

* United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler

* Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Carmella. Carmella was seemingly injured during the match.

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Seth Rollins cut a promo that Riddle interrupted.

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos