WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya
* United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler
* Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Carmella. Carmella was seemingly injured during the match.
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Seth Rollins cut a promo that Riddle interrupted.
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits def. Sheamus & The Usos
Our #SmackDown women champ @YaOnlyLivvOnce in #WWENorthCharleston btw happy she's still using this gear pic.twitter.com/j3dyREp7hC
— LIVin_Life (@Livin_Riott) August 7, 2022
Liv Morgan vs Natalya SmackDown Women's Championship Match at WWE Charleston!
Full Match link in bio.#WWE #LivMorgan #Natayla #RondaRousey #WWENorthCharleston #WWECharleston #wwelive #wweraw #wwenxt #SmackDown #ClashattheCastle pic.twitter.com/ZAYVMxsPWw
— Wrestlemania (@wwemania___) August 7, 2022
Street Profits threw the Usos hat into the crowd! Usos wanted it back. The kid threw it back to them!!! 😂😂😂 #WWENorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/d4OQCaRNZ6
— Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore (@JustTtlyCherry) August 7, 2022
Seth Rollins Cuts a Promo at WWE Charleston
Full Promo Video link in bio!#WWE #WWECharleston #WWENorthCharleston #sethrollins #riddle #wweraw #wwenxt #SmackDown #ClashattheCastle pic.twitter.com/9Ya2qXJVJM
— Wrestlemania (@wwemania___) August 7, 2022
Here is the moment @CarmellaWWE got hurt. Hope she is fine. #WWENorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/SR6H4GyJcG
— Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) August 7, 2022