WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 9.17.22: Matt Riddle Battles Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with a Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, plus more. You can see the full results from the Bakersfield, California show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL

* Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

* Ricochet def. Madcap Moss

* Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. Imperium

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Tommaso Ciampa

* Street Fight: Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins

My first #WWELive and I got to do it in my hometown! I’ve been to every WWE Show in this building since 2003 and have dreamed of one day being on the other side of the guardrail. What a night. #WWEBakersfield #WWESaturdayNightsMainEvent pic.twitter.com/g9VK7yRJjl — Joey Gonzalez (@joeygonzalezwwe) September 18, 2022