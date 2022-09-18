wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 9.17.22: Matt Riddle Battles Seth Rollins, More

September 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with a Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, plus more. You can see the full results from the Bakersfield, California show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL

* Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

* Ricochet def. Madcap Moss

* Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. Imperium

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Tommaso Ciampa

* Street Fight: Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins

